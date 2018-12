Zoë Ruth Davis, Lady Maynard Mass of Resurrection this Wednesday

Nassau – Zoë Ruth Davis, Lady Maynard, passed away, peacefully, at her home on 10th December, 2018. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, the Honourable Sir Clement T. Maynard; her son, C. R. Julian Maynard; and her sister, Gloria H. D. Lockhart.

She is survived by:-

Children and their spouses: (Georgette) Maynard, Dr. Peter (Dianne) Maynard, Allyson (Maxwell) Maynard-Gibson, David (Tonia) Maynard, and Clement (Heather) Maynard III.

Grandchildren and their spouses: Gerard Maynard, Christophe (Dennice) Maynard, Julian Maynard, Joseph Maynard and (Kristina Becker), Jason (Melinda) Maynard, Justin (Karima) Maynard, Dorian Maynard, Desmond Maynard, Zoë Gibson, Jonathan (Ariel) Maynard, Dr. Demetra (Emmanuel) Gibson-Obusez, Juliana Maynard, Parissima Maynard, Amelia Maynard, Tatyanna Maynard, and Mary Maynard.

Great Grandchildren: Zoen Maynard, Moanna Maynard, Zakariya Maynard, Sacha Maynard, Leo Maynard, Kaia Maynard, Aria Maynard, and Mackenzie Maynard.

A Mass of Resurrection to Celebrate her life will be held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Shirley St. and Church Lane, on Wednesday 12th December, 2018 at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Zoë, Lady Maynard, to Abilities Unlimited or the Bahamas Humane Society.