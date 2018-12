Nassau – As residents have discovered that the FNM party would have collected a portion of the proceeds of the Carnival now on Clifford Park residents have boycotted the attraction.

The lights have went off without explanation Wednesday night. PEOPLE ARE A NOSHOW! No money is being made. Young people are unemployed!

Some suggest: Too cold, no money and too much crime even though the police would disagree with the latter.

We report yinner decide!