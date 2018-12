NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Michael Pintard, and Ministry officials, hosted the ‘Best of the Best Regatta’ & Star Sailors League Finals at Montagu Bay from December 3 through the weekend.

The event drew hundreds of enthusiastic spectators who watched Bahamian sloop sailors and Olympic sailing champs — thrilled to test the winds and the waters at Montagu Bay in the time of their lives…