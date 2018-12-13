Armed robbery turned deadly as man entering a store is shot dead by bandits tonight!

BP is reporting homicide #87 tonight on First Street the Grove!



Nassau – Police on the island of New Providence are actively seeking to identify and take into custody the men responsible for an armed robbery and shooting incident, Wednesday 12th December 2018, which has claimed the life of an adult male.

According to reports, shortly before 6:00pm two-armed male suspects entered a business establishment on First Street, Coconut Grove, held the employees at bay and robbed the store of an undetermined amount of cash.

While fleeing the establishment, one of the gunmen shot a male customer who was entering at the same time.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This latest incident records the 87th homicide for the year the second for the week and the 6th deadly slaying in the last 9 days. Yet, police say crime and down and residents should have nothing to fear. YEAH RIGHT!

