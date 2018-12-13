MAKERS WANTED BAHAMAS BOWL YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINIC, SPONSORED BY KFC, SET FOR WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19 AT THOMAS ROBINSON STADIUM RUGBY FIELDS

So Popeyes get throw in the corner?



NASSAU, Bahamas – One of the highly anticipated events of Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl week is set for Wednesday, Dec. 19 as the fifth-annual Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl Youth Football Clinic, sponsored by KFC, will take place from 3:30-5:00 pm at the rugby fields next to old Thomas A. Robinson Stadium (adjacent to the National Stadium) in Nassau. The clinic is free and open to boys and girls ages 7-13, and it is held in cooperation between the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl and USA Football.

A USA Football coach along with student-athletes and staff from the FIU and Toledo football teams, along with representatives of the Commonwealth American Football League (CAFL), will run the clinic, teaching football fundamentals and safety techniques. Last year’s clinic was a success as student-athletes gave back to the youth of the Bahamas using football and fun to interact with participants involved in the event, showing what exercise and hard work can attain.

Registration will take place from 2:30-3:30 pm, and the clinic will follow from 3:30-5:00 pm. Each registered participant will receive a 2018 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl t-shirt and tickets to the 2018 game on Friday, December 21. Each participant must submit a completed event waiver prior to participation. Waivers can be completed during the one-hour registration period.

The Bahamas Department of Education will provide bus transportation for the Youth Football Clinic at 2 pm to the National Stadium and return after the event from the following locations. Eastside – Prince Charles Shopping Center and Westside – South Beach Shopping Center.

For more information on the 2018 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, visit MakersWantedBahamasBowl.com. The game is one of 15 postseason bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.

About The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will provide student-athletes, conference partners, alumni, fans and sponsors a first-class international bowl experience while promoting The Bahamas and highlighting the educational and athletic opportunities for the youth of The Islands through college football. The fifth-annual Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will take place in Nassau, Bahamas on December 21, 2018 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium between FIU (Conference USA) and Toledo (Mid-American Conference). The game will be televised nationally in the United States on ESPN.