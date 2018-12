Nassau – A 35-year-old woman died from H1N1 influenza, otherwise known as swine flu, on Wednesday, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands reported today.

This is the second death from H1N1 influenza in recent weeks.

The first death was announced last month.

Sands said, “Swine flu, while makes for great headlines, is not the same beast that we saw in 2009. We’re saying seasonal influenza and all influenza are serious.”

Sands encouraged people to get the flu shot.