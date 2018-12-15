A female is dead at Sheila Close this evening after being run over by a driver…



Nassau – Traffic police are now clearing the scene of another traffic fatality where a female is the latest victim.

The incident unfolded at Sheila Close off Sandilands Village Road, where an adult female was rolled over by a motor vehicle and was pronounced dead by EMS.

BP warns motorists to drive defensively. Drive slowly and exercise patience. Do not drink and drive. Drivers should also stop eating and driving. Be courteous to the weak drivers in the country. We have entered the season of the holidays and, while this is a cheerful time, we want you to avoid tragic incidents, which could dampen the spirit of your holidays.

