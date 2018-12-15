A rollover is being reported in Governor’s Harbour Eleuthera this morning…



Eleuthera – These were the scenes coming out of Governor’s Harbour Eleuthera this morning where a white Honda overturned and skid to the side of the road.

We do not know the state of the victim at this time, but we know the driver was pretty much hurt in the accident.

Police are shown here opening up their investigations. Meanwhile last evening on New Providence another serious accident was recording on Village Road. We have no footage of this incident but we can report that the road corridor was roped off closed briefly. The condition of those involved are not known at this time.

The point though of this report is to remind motorists that this is the holiday season. Drive Slow. Put down the cellphones. If the phone is a distraction place it in the back trunk of the vehicle until you reach your destination. Do not drink or eat while driving. If you have to drink, find a designated driver to take you home. Drive to arrive alive.

We report yinner decide!