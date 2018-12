NASSAU, The Bahamas – National Art Gallery of The Bahamas opened its ‘National Exhibition 9’ last night, attended by scores of art lovers. Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Executive Director of Culture, Rowena Poitier-Sutherland addressed the opening ceremonies on behalf of Minister Lanisha Rolle.

Pictures show Bahamian creations in different media, including a photo series by BIS Photographer Eric Rose. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)