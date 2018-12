Exuma – The powerful Viceroy of the PLP and MP for Exuma and Ragged Island, I. Chester Cooper brought massive holiday cheer to the community today.

Scores from around the community filled the Regatta Park, George Town where the Deputy Leader, along with Santa and a group of cartoon characters, were treated to holiday gifts and treats.

MP Cooper welcomed the community and wished them a happy and blessed holiday season.

We report yinner decide!