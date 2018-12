Whitfield was involved in a serious accident last evening…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning Beverly Wallace Whitfield of Holy Cross Parish Church is in urgent need of our prayers.

Last evening we are told Whitfield was involved in a serious car accident, which injured her. She is in need of blood.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and recent Ministry of Sports honoree is a strong fighter. She was expected to have a surgery today.

We report yinner decide!