Police are asking the public for their assistance in the murder of Omar Butler last evening….

Female robbed and sexually assaulted by intruder on Eastern Road!



Nassau – Police tell us the occupants inside a Nissan March may be responsible for the shooting incident at Ridgeland Park, as it was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed shortly after the shooting. The police said “we are working with surviving victims to ascertain as much information as possible.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public for any information that can assist in this investigation.”

Police are also investigating an armed robbery and sexual assault, which occurred on Saturday 15th December 2018.

Shortly after 2pm, an armed man entered a home in the Eastern District of New Providence, held a female at bay, robbed her of cash then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the home.

We report yinner decide!