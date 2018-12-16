Police Christmas Beat Retreat begins in Rawson Square at 4PM TODAY!

POLICE CHRISTMAS BEAT RETREAT



Nassau – Under the patronage of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ferguson, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Annual Christmas Beat Retreat, under the theme “Christmas through the eyes of a Child” will take place today, Sunday, 16th December, 2018, at Rawson and Parliament Square, Bay Street.

The Public is invited to come out and be entertained with melodious Christmas music and precise drill movements, performed by the world famous Royal Bahamas Police Force Band.

There will be a guest performance by a Youth Choir. The performance is schedule to begin promptly at 4:00pm and is expected to last for an hour and a half.

