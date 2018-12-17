Atlanta preacher who raped and molested a child for six years caught this weekend hiding in the Bahamas? WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

Atlanta preacher who was hiding in the Bahamas after fleeing the US over child rape crimes apprehended … SIN IS WALKING UP AND DOWN IN DA LAND!!!



Nassau – Excellent work has found another fugitive from American Justice in the Bahamas but this time it’s a Bahamian pastor who operated a church in Atlanta. The preacher fled to the Bahamas after he was about to be sentenced for serious child molestation incidents.

We can report that shortly after 5:00pm Saturday, 15th December, police on New Providence were called to the international terminal of Lynden Pindling International Airport after they received information that a Bahamian male [WANTED BY THE AMERICANS], Don Cyprian Martin, of Martin Town, Grand Bahama, was attempting to leave the country.

Martin, age 45, had failed to show up in the US court after five days of testimony involving serious molestation and rape claims by a child.

In his absence, he was convicted of rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree for repeatedly assaulting a young girl for years.

The victim told investigators Martin began touching her inappropriately in 2005, when she was just 7-years-old. The abuse continued for six years until 2011, when the then-13-year-old told police about the abuse.

The girl’s legal guardian was a friend of Martin, who was a minister at an Atlanta church at the time. The female guardian said Min. Martin would stay at the home often, but she was never aware of any abuse.

The case was closed in 2011 when the victim didn’t show up for a forensic interview, but it was reopened in 2014 when the victim repeated her allegations.

Martin was arrested and required to wear an ankle monitor, but in 2017 a judge altered the conditions of Martin’s bond and allowed him to remove the ankle monitor.

He flew into the Bahamas and we believe was hiding out somewhere with relatives who had full knowledge of his crimes. Today he is in custody and could soon be returned back to the US.

