Bahamasair reports social media VN reports of a plane issue are false…



NASSAU: We note with great concern that a voice note was circulated via social media with totally false information, which may have caused panic.

Bahamasair wishes to advise the traveling public that at no time did any of our aircraft experience any type of mechanical failure that would have created an emergency situation.

As a company, Bahamasair is committed to a culture of safety and pride ourselves on our record.

We wish to thank the traveling public for its continued support as we strive to be the airline of choice connecting the islands of The Bahamas to the world.