Homicide incident #91 Police are on scene at Inagua Avenue, off Coral Road where a male is confirmed dead.



Freeport – Another Homicide incident #91 is unfolding right now and police are on scene at Inagua Avenue, off Coral Road where a male is confirmed dead.

We are gathering more details and will share as the information becones available. We have another crime scene unfolding on Grand Bahama.

We want yinner to recall the words of Deputy Commissioner Emerick Seymour who just last week said “Crime Is Down!” And added on national news that the “fear of Crime was down”.

We at BP have always said Crime Reporting is down. There is a difference. Stats recording is down and those who are hired to tell us what gone down are all hiding in the tall grass. We believe they are actually reading the charts upside down.

Today’s homicide incident records the third in just 12 hours and the 11th in 14 days. Something has gone terribly wrong.

But we at BP ga keep reporting…and let yinner keep deciding….