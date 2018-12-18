Man murdered on his birthday while the female leaves two children – Double homicide climbs the murder count to 89 anf 90 for the year!

Nassau – The male and female shown here in photos are the latest victims shot in a shooting incident outside a home on New Hope Drive off East Street just after midnight this morning (Tuesday).

The victims are another boyfriend and girlfriend couple of Joan’s Heights. The male victim was found unresponsive in the vehicle while the female was found ouside bleeding from gunshot wounds. It is reported that a gunman pulled up on the couple and opened fire killing them both.

BP can confirn the male works at Battery and Tire and was murdered on his birthday. The young woman who later died in hospital is a mother of two.

We are awaiting confirmation on their names.

For the past 14 days some 10 persons have been murdered in the capital with three of the incidents being double homicides.

