Third homicide recorded in 12 hours recorded in Grand Bahama – 11th in 14 days – 91 murders for the year!

East Street Homicide #89 and #90 Victims are James Johnson 29 and Kevisha Kerika Richards 24



Freeport – Bahamas Press is now reporting another homicide in the community of Grand Bahama this morning where a male has been found dead.

Police we can tell you Grand Bahama are investigating the death of a male who was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Reports are that on Tuesday 18th December 2018, shortly after 10:00am, police were called to a residence on Inagua Avenue, where a male was discovered with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene. However, the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Just this morning police recorded a double homicide in the community of Joans Heights. There we can now confirm James Johnson age 29yrs of New Hope Drive, and Kevisha Kerika Richards age 24yrs were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was found dead inside the vehicle and Richards was taken to hospital but she succumbed.

We want yinner to recall the words of Deputy Commissioner Emerick Seymour who last last week said “Crime Is Down”! He added on national news that the fear of Crime was down.

We at BP have always said Crime reporting is down. Stats recording is down and those who are hired to tell us what gone down is hiding in the tall grass. We personally believe they are reading the charts upside down.

Today’s homicides – the third in just 12 hours and the 11th in 14 days tell us something is wrong.

But we at BP ga keep reporting…and let yinner keep deciding….