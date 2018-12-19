3,000 Students Receive Tickets to Bahamas Bowl Game



Nassau – Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl (MWBB) executives on Friday donated 3,000 bowl tickets to students in New Providence. This move was in an effort to introduce Bahamian students to the game of American football.

Partnering in this venture are the Inter-Scholastic American Football Association and Complete Sports Management. Friday’s presentation took place at the office of the Minister of Education. MWBB Executive Director Richard Giannini presented the tickets to Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd.