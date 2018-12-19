Eighteen Inducted into National Junkanoo Legends Circle



Nassau, The Bahamas – Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, her Ministry (MOYSC) and the National Junkanoo Committee joined with Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, Junkanoo stakeholders and well-wishers in welcoming 18 inductees into the National Junkanoo Legends Circle, on December 14, 2018, at Government House. Among those present for the ceremony were Minister of Education the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd; Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands; Minister of State for Legal Affairs the Hon. Elsworth Johnson; Member of Parliament for Centreville Reece Chipman; MOYSC Permanent Secretary Rhoda Jackson; Executive Director of Culture Rowena Poitier-Sutherland; Director of Sports Timothy Munnings; Co-Chairs of the National Junkanoo Committee Kishlane O’Brien and Dr. Dwight Marshall ; Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence Silbert Ferguson, and current members of the National Junkanoo Legends Circle. The 2018 Inductees are as follows: Father Reginald “Reggie” Demeritte; Mr. Gilbert Davis; Mr. John “Johnny Moon” Archer; Mr. Tyrone “Zap” Peterson; Mr. Aaron “Butch” Burrows; Ms. Deborah “Debbie” Jackson; Ms. Mitzi Chipman-Neely; Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Heastie; Mr. Harold Chipman; Mr. Henry J. “Lefty” Gardiner; Mr. Cyprian “Papa San” Dean; Mr. Felix “Spider” McPhee; Mr. Timothy Turnquest; Rev. James Pratt; Mr. John “Labbs” Barrett; Mrs. Sabrina Moss; Mr. Loran “Big Horse” Bastian; and Mrs. Kim Curtis. (BIS Photos / Eric Rose)