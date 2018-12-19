Young Bahamian basketball team robbed in Orlando outside restaurant!

Will the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issue a travel advisory to Bahamians in the area traveling to Orlando for the holidays?



Orlando, FL – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press from the city of Orlando this evening confirms the basketball team of Gateway Academy from Bimini has been robbed.

The team of 15 young men was in Florida for a three-day basketball tournament and was due to return home tomorrow [Thursday].

They were robbed of all their valuables including some passports after the bandits broke into the team’s transport vehicle as they ate inside.

Will the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs update the country on the developments and issue a travel advisory to Bahamians?

Or will they say absolutely nothing, join PM Minnis in the shack, roll over and play dead in the road as scores of Bahamian families flock to the city of Orlando for the Christmas holidays?

We advise Bahamians to be vigilant of their surroundings while travelling anywhere outside the country [ESPECIALLY FLORIDA] and always carry emergency funds in the event of a similar incident.

We report yinner decide!