Freeport – Breaking information coming out of Queen’s Highway in Grand Bahama confirms we did not have a shooting but there was one big brawl between dancers of the Swingers Junknaoo group outside a nearby gas station tonight.

No one was shot nor did anyone die. There were plenty police vehicles present, though, working to quell the disturbance.

We guess Grand Bahamians feel they got swing!

We report yinner decide!