Could the Minnis Government be seeking to cripple Bahamasair and put it up for sale?

Passengers left stranded at Bahamasair counters



Nassau – Passengers flying Bahamasair around the country are really upset and just want to get to their destinations. The airline, which experienced two-hour delays earlier this week, has cancelled some flights, claiming weather and airport closures to be the reason.

In a statement today the airline wrote: “Due to severe weather disturbance in the South Florida area, airport closures and a power failure, several flights were cancelled; this began on Thursday, December 20, 2018. This also created a backlog, which affects our operation today.

“As a result of these events, there will be flight delays. We will continue to post updates as best as possible; you may also contact our Customer Care at 702-4141 and 702-4142 for more details; you may also check with your gate agent/s.”

From the day the airline allowed the PM to hijack several of its flights to do a Christmas tour of the country with cronies, Bahamians had to suffer. This took BP back to the dark days when the airline help up a flight for an MP. Minnis dem are getting worse by the minute and we believe all these moves are designed to cripple the airline and help force putting it up for sale!

