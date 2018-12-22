Homicide #93 recorded Friday evening and #92 recorded early that morning

Two men shot in that early Friday morning incident tell police they don’t know why they were rowing or who shot them – well what is dis?



Nassau – We have another homicide #93 for the year now recorded on Hampton Street in the quiet community of Stapledon Gardens around 9pm.

A dark male, who was said to be escorting another with a weapon, was shot multiple times about the body with a high-powered weapon on the street. That victim has died at the scene just in the yard of this abandoned building opposite Hampton. He was shot five time by a gunman who fled the scene.

This was the second homicide for the day, the 13th incident in the last 17 days and the 93rd homicide incident for the year.

Then earlier this morning homicide #92 was recorded. According to reports in this incident, shortly after 2:00am, police responded to a nightclub on Malcolm Road off East Street, after receiving reports of gunshots being discharged.

When they arrived officers discovered that there was an argument on the outside of the club, which escalated, resulting in three men being shot. But get this; two of the men who are still alive could not tell officer what the row was about, who they were rowing with or who shot them and their deceased friend. What in da hell is dis?

The injured men were transported to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

How could people be in a location, don’t know why they get into a fight. Don’t know why they fighting and then police must come and solve this? WELL WAIT!

The other two shot victims are listed in serious, but stable condition.

We report yinner decide!