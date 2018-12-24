Did everyone had to stand attention when Minister Lanisha Rolle visit the shacks?

Junkanooers plan to BOO PM Minnis on Bay Street as junkanooers and media cannot get their vests

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle and Executive Director of Culture Rowena Poitier-Sutherland visited Junkanoo shacks on New Providence, on December 21, 2018, prior to the 2018 Boxing Day Parade.

Pictured are Minister Rolle and Mrs. Poitier-Sutherland speaking to Kenneth Sears and Music Makers representatives at their Fowler Street shack, and the duo being led on a tour of the One Family Junkanoo Group shack on Tonique WIlliams-Darling Highway by the group’s chairman Christine “Muffin” Fernander. (BIS Photos / Eric Rose)