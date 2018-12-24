POLICE NABS MAN WITH ILLEGAL FIREARM AND AMMUNITION



Nassau, Bahamas – According to reports, shortly after 12:00 noon, on Sunday, 23rd December, 2018, Flying Squad Officers where on patrol on Marshall Road, when they observed a male walking. The male upon seeing the officers, began acting in a suspicious manner. Officers conducted a search of the male and recovered a .40 pistol which contained six (6) rounds of ammunition.

The male was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged before a Magistrate Court later today

POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED DROWNING

Police are investigation an alleged drowning, Sunday, 23rd December 2018, which occurred on the island of New Providence.

According to reports, shortly before 3:00pm, an adult black male was sitting on the edge of Potters Cay Dock, when he was seen falling overboard. Concerned citizens pulled him from the water and begin CPR. Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected at this time; however, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.

POLICE INVESTIGATES SHOOTING INCIDENTS

Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating two shooting incidents which left two adult males detained in hospital.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 9:00pm, Sunday, 23rd December, 2018, a male was driving on Soldier Road near Taylor Street, when two men riding a trail motorbike opened fire on his vehicle, hitting him several times before speeding away. He was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly after 5:00am, Monday, 24th December, 2018, a man was