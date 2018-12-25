

Appointment of Ms Maria O’Brien, Ambassador designate to the Kingdom of Belgium and Head of Mission of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the European Union (EU)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas announces the appointment of Ms Maria O’Brien as Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Belgium and Head of Mission of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the European Union (EU).

Ambassador designate O’Brien, has been in the financial services sector over the last 28 years. She began her career at the Chase Manhattan Trust Corporation and later joined the Bank of Nova Scotia Trust (Bahamas) Limited where she last served as the Associate Director of Integrated Fiduciary Controls in Wealth Management. In this key position, she spearheaded the periodic accounts and risk review team. She was responsible for analyzing, developing and monitoring quality assurance to internal controls, policies and procedures and several other major initiatives undertaken by the company.

Ambassador designate O’Brien has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Bradley University and a Master of Business Administration with a specialized focus in International Business from the University of Miami. Currently, she is pursuing a Masters of Arts in Public Policy and International Affairs at the Helms School of Government at Liberty University.

She is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and Statutory Board of Director at the Nassau Airport Development. Among other things, Ambassador designate O’Brien is a high school mentor, health advocate and currently serves as a Young Life Committee Member working with at-risk high school students.

She is the daughter of Hugh and Perky O’Brien and her siblings are Micheal O’Brien, Marguerite Grant and Gavin Johnson.

Ambassador designate O’Brien is expected to take up her appointment in Brussels, Belgium early 2019.