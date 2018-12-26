Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations by the Canadian Government – Biometric Expansion



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas wishes to advise the Bahamian public of a Regulatory Amendment by the Canadian Government. Canada is in the final phases of expanding its biometrics program globally to include all foreign nationals (unless exempt) who are applying for a visitor visa, a study or work permit (excluding U.S nationals), and/or a temporary resident permit, and all those applying for permanent residence or claiming refugee or asylum status.

As a result, Bahamian citizens in the certain categories of applications will need to provide biometrics effective 31st December 2018.

Citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas between the ages of 14 and 79 (inclusive) who apply on or after 31st December, 2018 for a study permit, a work permit, or a permanent resident (immigrant) visa to Canada, will need to provide their biometrics at any Visa Application Center (VAC) or Application Support Center (ASC) of their choice. Applications submitted before 31st December, 2018 are not affected.

Citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas who are applying for a study permit or a work permit will only need to provide their biometrics once every ten (10) years.

Visa-exempt nationals (including citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas) coming to visit Canada who hold a valid Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) and who do not require a work permit, study permit, or temporary resident permit, do not need to provide biometrics.

Persons seeking to travel to Canada are strongly advised to visit the website of the Government of Canada to ensure that they comply with the Canadian entry requirements.