Another marijuana field found on Grand Bahama

MARIJUANA FIELD DISCOVERED BY OFFICERS OF THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT IN GRAND BAHAMA



Freeport, Grand Bahama – Reports are that on Thursday 27th December 2018, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit along with U.S Law Enforcement Officers, while on aerial patrol in the eastern area of Grand Bahama, discovered (5) plots of suspected marijuana plants and a quantity of suspected marijuana seeds.

The plants range between six inches to two feet in height and has a street value of $120,000.00.

There were no arrest made in this matter.