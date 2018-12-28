Bahamasair confirmed more delays but never apologised to its customers…

Government making bold attempts to make sure Bahamasair stay with bad records with the public – WE THINK THEY WANT TO SELL THE AIRLINE…



NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Bahamasair is advising the public that due to earlier weather related

challenges today at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Air Traffic Control (ATC) held a number of flights on the ground.

As a result of these Air Traffic Control related challenges a number of our flights are now carrying significant delays, as well as our flight 320 which was returned to Freeport after holding in the air for 35 minutes. Other airlines, as well as our remaining schedule have been impacted by these ATC related delays by as much as 2 hours.

Furthermore, we regrettably advise the travelling public that that some of our outbound US flights may not be able to clear Customs in Nassau and may have to be post-cleared in the United States. That said, passengers scheduled to travel on Bahamasair evening flights into the United States who are not in possession of a US Visa, must contact the airline to confirm departure times and or to reschedule travel times.

Additionally, due to ATC related delays and official sunset regulations, Bahamasair will give priority to our Long Island and Rock Sound flights. Nevertheless, despite these challenges we anticipate that we will complete our entire schedule for today, albeit with some delays.