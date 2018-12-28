BAIC staff gets one cold piece a chicken for a Christmas Party



Nassau – Staff at BAIC were told this week that their holiday party will be held at the office during normal working hours.

The new rules set up by Chairman Michael Foulkes also warned staff that the party, unlike others before, reminded workers they were only being awarded one plate of food, with no foil papers or packing containers allowed.

The rules were so strict that many workers decided to head off to Wendy’s for lunch. In the end, workers sat with hungry bellies for hours waiting for the cold food with one dry-up piece a chicken to arrive.

Boy, I tell ya – Its da people’s time!

We report yinner decide!