But ya see how those elected can’t get the most important things right? Anyway, an Acting Chief Justice was appointed today….



NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Hon. Justice Estelle Gray Evans (left) was sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court by Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House, December 27, 2018. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)