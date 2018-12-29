The 125 year old Sears Department Store Chain could close its doors for good!



Bankrupt Sears which has been around for 125 years could close its doors with some 68,000 jobs on the line….This speaks volumes about a pending Global Recession….BP Is foĺlowing…..

Bankrupt department store chain Sears is nearing the end of a self-imposed deadline for its survival, as today is the last opportunity for potential buyers to bid on its assets.

The 125-year-old company, which filed for bankruptcy in October, urgently needs to find a buyer for about 500 of its stores and the Kenmore appliance brand.