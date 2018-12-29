THE QUEEN announces Hon. Janet Gwennett Bostwick as a Dame in her New Years Honour List!

Could Dame Janet elevation by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II be a sign of a future appointment as the next Governor General of the Bahamas?



London – St. James Palace in London has formally announced The Queen’s honours list for the New Year and your Bahamas Press, which was on the steps of the Palace waiting for that announcement, has the names of the local recipients.

We can tell you heading the list of local recipients will be The Hon. Janet Gwennett Bostwick. She will now be referred to as Dame Janet as she has been presented with The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal from Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Janet many should note was the first female to grace the Lower House as an elected Member of Parliament in the Bahamas as far back as 1982. Back then she became MP for Yamacraw. A seat she held in the vanguard of the FNM for some 20 years after being snatched by another woman and warrior in the PLP Melanie Griffith in 2002.

The former Deputy to the Governor General and former Cabinet Minister for Housing and Labour back in 1992, Minister for Justice and Immigration, Attorney General and Foreign Affairs were all appointments to Dame Janet under the Ingraham Administration. During her term in Parliament she severed as the Minister with responsibility for Women Affairs, and when both PM and the DPM were out of the country She was the first woman to Act as Prime Minister.

Perhaps this elevation could be the sign that Dame Janet could be headed to Government House and succeed the Mother of the Nation and present Governor General the elegant Dame Marguerite. We shall watch these developments closely in 2019.

Also being graced with honours by The Queen is current Cabinet Secretary Camille Faye Johnson. She will now be bestowed with the honour of The Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George [CMG]. Johnson, perhaps, is being awarded for her role in the debacle of the Oban [fake] signing, which was wrapped up in maleficence, misfeasance and fraud! Pure incompetence which nationally embarrassed the Bahamas Government all around the world!

The titles of O.B.E will be conferred on Reverend Monsignor Alfred Cedric Culmer for his contributions to religion in the Bahamas. Former Commissioner of Police Reginald Ferguson will also be honoured for his services to the civil service and Da Nation’s Chief Apostle Rev’d Dr. Leon Wallace for his services to religion and the community.

Collecting the British Empire Medal BEM will be Jason Harrison Hanna for his services to business and the community. Former Hotel Union President and NIB Board Member Nicole Martin for her services to industry, and Alfred Kenneth Russell services to politics and business.

