Gateway basketball team gets robbed a second time – this time in Miami

Maybe the robber was on the trip – WE DON’T KNOW – but what is this happening in FLORIDA?

Miami – Bahamas Press is learning that the Gateway Basketball team has experienced a second robbery – this time in the city of Miami.

We are learning that for a second time their vehicle has been broken into and again items stolen. And this time right at the Bahamas Consular office in Miami.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield, has yet to address the matter. In fact, he was today addressing members of the Honorary Consular Corps during a luncheon held at Superclubs Breezes.

Minister Henfield gave an overview of issues the Ministry tackled in 2018. He spoke about ongoing discussions with Dominican Officials in reference to illegal fishing; the ongoing dialogue in relation to maritime delimitation; The Bahamas’ quest to join the World Trade Organization in 2019; training of Foreign Service officers worldwide and the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He didn’t tell us one idea of new business that he delivered or struck in Dubai!

And he has yet to tell us whether Bahamians will be flying at their own risk into Florida. Well, good. We know the Foreign Minister doesn’t give a damn!

We report yinner decide!