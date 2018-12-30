RBDF intercepted some 124 Haitian Migrants just miles from the Defence Force Base!

Some 124 MIGRANTS onboard 17 females; 107 males intercepted today…



Nassau – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force apprehended over 124 Haitian nationals this morning aboard a wooden Haitian sloop approximately 8 miles south of New Providence around 3 a.m. this morning.

The migrants were apprehended by RBDF patrol craft P-124, coxswained by Petty Officer Patrick Donald, assisted by HMBS Rolly Gray.

The migrants will be transported to New Providence where they will be handed over to Immigration officials for further processing.