American Airlines announces new flights into the Bahamas but nothing is on schedule for Grand Bahama!

The REAL Bahamar, now fully opened as promised by the Christie Government, is reaping huge benefits for the country’s tourism product!



New York – Some great news is coming for the Bahamas in the tourism sector as the suggested “FAKE” Bahamar Hotel takes off with all rooms booked solid for the holidays.

Today, BP is learning that the corporate offices of American Airlines have even more great news for the Bahamian tourism product, which includes more flights into the country.

According to a spokesman, “American Airlines alone has added nine new flights to the Caribbean and Bahamas this season, including new year-round service between Miami and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dallas-Fort Worth and Aruba, as well as from New York’s La Guardia Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas.”

American has also added year-round nonstop flights on Saturdays between Charlotte, N.C., and Marsh Harbour and from New York to Nassau.

The airline will also a run year-round, nonstop Saturday service from Charlotte to North Eleuthera and increase its service to two times a day from Miami to George Town in Exuma and to seven times a day to Nassau from Miami and three times a day from Charlotte.

These airlifts are great and good for the Bahamas. The more the merrier, but what we at BP are continuously asking and pleading with the airline to announce is more flights into Freeport, Grand Bahama. So far we have gotten no response from both the airline and the Bahamas Government.

What is wrong with Grand Bahama now that OBAN and the Grand Lucaya Hotel are set to grow the destination in 2019? What we missing?

