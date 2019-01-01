Man shot dead on Market Street – first homicide for the New Year…



Nassau – Another man is dead following junkanoo this morning after being shot to the head in an incident.

A crowd of people flocked the Market Street corridor near C. V. Bethel High School where the shooting took place, some offering prayers as the victim’s body lay still and streams of blood flowed from his head.

The incident records the first homicide for the New Year.

The proliferation of illegal weapons must become a priority for police particularly after a video of Registered Nurse Musgrove was capture firing a weapon into business this past weekend. The nurse is employed at the Princess Margaret Hospital and was joined in the vehicle by several persons known to her.

