Opposition Leader participates in Water Improvement Project commissioning on San Salvador



San Salvador – Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis was on the island of San Salvador Thursday afternoon, 3rd January 2019, to participate in that island’s Water Improvement Project Commissioning ceremony.

In addressing the gathering, Mr. Davis commended Long Island MP and Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation Adrian Gibson for demonstrating political maturity in continuing the programme which began under his ministerial leadership in 2011 all for the betterment of the lives of Bahamians throughout The Bahamas.

Mr. Davis told those in attendance that he was proud of the role he played in developing the water distribution programme for many Family Island communities cays throughout our archipelago.