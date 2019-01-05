The 4th Haitian sloop intercepted in five days – what is dis?

RBDF Apprehends Haitian Migrants



Exuma – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force air, land and sea operations in the southern New Providence and Exuma chain areas have resulted in the apprehension of a Haitian vessel shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.

The vessel is in Defence Force custody and is being escorted to Coral Harbour Base where they will be handed over to Immigration authorities for further investigation.

Total migrants on board are unknown at this time. All we at BP can see is plenty!

On New Year’s Day a group landed on South Beach. Days prior to that another 124 attempted to invade the Bahamas in the dead of night. Another 52 plus were intercepted in Abaco just a few days ago and now this group this morning.

Good thing The Bahamas bought vessels or we would have more vessels than we could handle invading the land.

We report yinner decide!