A wave of firings underway at Club Land’Or – More Bahamians sent home!

Staff owed thousands and Hotel Union is quiet!



Paradise Island – A serious injustice to Bahamians is this morning unfolding on Paradise Island where we are learning that some staff at the Club Land’Or Resorts have been fired.

Sources at the hotel tell us many of the staff have thousands in pay owed to them and their defense expected from the Hotel Union appears to be quiet.

We are also learning that the Department of Labour is in the dark about the firings – which comes just days after the holiday season.

Bahamas Press calls on the powers that be to look into these developments urgently and defend Bahamians!

