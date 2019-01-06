Erica Wells-Cox now hired to take over Minnis “Lie” Machine as Director of Communication

First Ace Newbold, then Kevin Harris and now here comes the Appointment of Erica Wells Cox as Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister – What yinner think happened to ACE NEWBOLD



Nassau – The Cabinet Office announces the appointment of Erica Wells-Cox as Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), effective 7 January 2019.

Ms. Wells will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of strategic communications within OPM, including the coordination of

communications for the Government.

Ms. Wells-Cox will liaise and coordinate with other communications officials within government, including the Press Secretary in the OPM, the Bahamas Information Services and other communications officers across government, as well as with external communications consultants.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis noted that the appointment of Ms. Wells is part

of the Government’s ongoing program to communicate with the Bahamian people through the full range of communication platforms and media.

The Prime Minister stated: “Ms. Wells has many years of experience. She is

highly respected for her professional judgment, integrity and impressive skill-sets.”

“There will also be other important efforts to strengthen public communications

and citizen engagement, including across social media”, the Prime Minister stated.

Ms. Wells-Cox is a communications and media professional with more than 20 years’ experience working across print, broadcast, digital and online platforms.

She began her career as a reporter at The Tribune and has served in senior editorial positions at The Tribune and Nassau Guardian, as news editor and managing editor respectively. And then went on to work for Sarkis’ Bahamar which led to a complete disaster and Bankruptcy in Delaware! ONLY BP RECALLS THAT PART!

She served as managing editor of the Bahamas Handbook for four years, and

communications consultant for the Citizen Security and Justice Program.

In addition to a strong background in news reporting and production, she has

written extensively about Bahamian history, culture and heritage.

She has also written for the New York Times and The Associated Press, and has contributed to BBC Caribbean and The Times of London newspaper, among other international news agencies.

Ms. Wells earned a BA in English from the University of Western Ontario in

Canada, in 1995, and a MA in international journalism from City University of

London in the United Kingdom in 1999.