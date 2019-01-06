Former Cabinet Minister warns Derek Rolle’s operatives to cease and desist from using his name in their big lie!



Statement from Michael Halkitis

Former Minister of State For Finance

On False Accusations Re One Derek Rolle’s Monies

4 January 2018



I have observed the fanciful claims circulating on social media about a purported multi-billion dollar inheritance in respect to one Derek Rolle.



Since my name has been mentioned in some of the social media posts, I wish to state in the strongest possible terms that nothing has ever come to my attention when I was in office or out of office in relation to any inheritance or large deposit in relation to Derek Rolle.



I ask that those who so recklessly drag my name into their ill-conceived conspiracy theories to please desist immediately.



End