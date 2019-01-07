A boat with 70 Haitians on way to U.S. turns around after confronted by Coast Guard



Haiti – The Miami Herald is reporting this morning that the journey of about 70 Haitian migrants trying to reach the United States was cut short Sunday after U.S. and Haitian Coast Guard crews stopped a 40-foot boat in the Caribbean.

Officials said nearly six dozen migrants were on the voyage. Their freighter was halted 26 miles north of Cap Haïtien at about 1:30 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it “launched a smallboat crew to question the people aboard. Upon detection, the freighter changed course back south to Haiti.”

That’s when the U.S. Coast Guard continued to shadow the vessel and contacted the Haitian Coast Guard, which arrived at about 9:30 a.m. to relieve U.S. officials.