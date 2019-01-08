Two FNM MPs have advised the PM to call it quits and they will not run in the upcoming general elections…



Nassau – At least two FNM MPs have expressed to Party Leader and Prime Minister THE MOST Hon. Hubert Minnis their intentions to not seek reelection in any upcoming General Elections.

Bahamas Press is learning the two MPs have forwarded letters outlining their decision, thanking the Party for considering them in the last runoff.

BP has not seen any of the letters, however, our sources deep inside the belly of the party tell us both MPs, one being a Cabinet Minister, have conveyed their intent to not seek reelection. “Both have hinted reasons of a personal nature where they feel obligated to place more of their attention over service moving forward. This would mean the party will now have to search for candidates to replace these MPs.”

Meanwhile, nothing is being said about the latest MP who got evicted from her operations on Collins Ave over the holidays for failing to pay her obligations.

Fox Hill gal Shonel Ferguson was evicted from her operations by the court after failing to pay the landlords. There is still no word if she will seek a nomination in the next elections. She certainly needs the job.

