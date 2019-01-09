Scores sent home as Taylor Industries closes down for good!

Minnis – MOST HONOURABLE EVER – policies killing business in the country!



Nasssu – Well just as we at Bahamas Press told you months ago Taylor’s Industry on Shirley Street opposite the new PMH Critical Care block has closed its doors and scores are sent home.

The rise of Amazon has finally closed down another business. PM Most Honourable ever just told Bahamians in a national address we are turning the corner to prosperity and growth. What a Lie! Bahamians gern home.

Our sources say some 75 persons have now joined the unemployment with another 12 from Club LandOr today.

