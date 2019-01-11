A Mailboat and BFS heavy machine operator is the country’s second homicide victim in Pinewood…

A love triangle is believed to be the cause of the murder of Joel Reynaldo Russell on Majority Rule Day evening…

Live scenes – Joel Reynaldo Russell homicide victim #2 in Pinewood Gardens on January 10th Majority Rule Day.

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting more details surrounding that incident in Pinewood Gardens last night that claimed the life of another male victim.

We can report the victim to be, Joel Reynaldo Russell, a dedicated hard worker who was a tractor/trailer truck driver for the Mailboat Shipping Company. He was also employed at the Bahamas Food Services as a heavy machine operator.

Greater details surrounding his murder have not been shared by police but persons close to the victim told BP the incident was not over anything nefarious, but is believed to be an incident of a love triangle between a baby mama drama and her new boyfriend.

Detectives did tell us that shortly after 11:00pm, Police responded to the famous “death alley” Willow Tree Avenue, in the Pinewood Gardens community nearby the Mount Tabor Church where they discovered the victim laying motionless.

It is still unclear how these events led to the untimely death of Russell, but police have confirmed that, shortly following the incident and just after the investigation had opened, they took into custody a male from the Kennedy Subdivision in connection with this homicide.

