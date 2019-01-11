A Pinewood man has been shot dead last evening recording the 2nd homicide for the year….

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE FOLLOWING 9 DAYS OF QUIET..

file photo

Nassau – Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident which has left one man dead, Thursday, 10th

January, 2019 Majority Rule Day.

This latest incident records the second incident for the year after 9 days of quiet.

Detective tell us shortly after 11:00pm, Police responded to the famous “death alley” Willow Tree Avenue, in the Pinewood Gardens community.

There they received reports of a male being shot. Officers discovered the man with injuries to his body. Paramedics

were called to the scene, attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, Police took a 29 year old male of Kennedy Subdivision into custody in connection with this incident.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist them further.