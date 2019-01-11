Bahamasair announces TSA in Miami closures at 1pm beginning tomorrow

SECURITY CHECKPOINT CHANGE IN MIAMI ISSUED: Friday – January 11, 2019

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Bahamasair wishes to advise all passengers travelling to and from our Miami Station that as a result of the US government shutdown the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Screening Check Point at the Concourse G will close at 1:00 pm daily effective tomorrow Saturday January 12.

As a result of this all Bahamasair flights scheduled after 1:00 pm will be processed at Concourse F. To this end, Bahamasair encourages its passengers travelling in either direction to ensure that they arrive at least three (3) hours prior to departure to ensure adequate time for processing with TSA or other authorities.

Tracy J. Cooper Managing Director