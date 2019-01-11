Fred Smith caused authorities to get it right – today every illegal immigrant gets a criminal record for illegally entering the Bahamas!

Haitian Migrants Charged before Courts

Haitian migrants charged in the magistrate court for illegally landing in the Bahamas.

Coral Harbour Base, 08 JAN. ‘19 (RBDF): Fifty-five (55) Haitian migrants were charged before the courts after they were apprehended in waters off of Marsh Harbour during a joint operation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Immigration and Defence Force Officials last Thursday.

The migrants (45 males, 10 females), all pleaded guilty to illegal landing before Magistrate Cara Turnquest on Monday. They are expected to be deported as soon as possible.

Some of the migrants were apprehended aboard a conventional sailing yacht near the entrance of Man O War Cay, Marsh Harbour, Abaco. The remaining migrants were apprehended after local residents alerted authorities of a speed boat ferrying the undocumented Haitians ashore from the vessel.

A total of 311 Haitian migrants have been apprehended for year. Some have already been charged before the courts and deported. The remaining will be charged later.